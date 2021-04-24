| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The only winners in the ESL publicity stunt were the owners – it’s old hat for us in the rugby fraternity

Neil Francis

If you thought the European Super League sounded familiar, that’s because it already exists in rugby. And with the genie now out of the bottle it may be about to get worse

Fireworks go off prior to a Six Nations match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Fireworks go off prior to a Six Nations match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fireworks go off prior to a Six Nations match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fireworks go off prior to a Six Nations match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

I think everyone knows by now that the first Moon landing was faked. Those iconic scenes of Neil Armstrong saying it was “one small step for man . . . ” well that was shot in a film studio in LA. There were 400,000 people working in Nasa back in 1969 and I find it remarkable that they have managed to keep it a secret for 53 years. That Nasa lot are a tight bunch.

Listen, do you want to know a secret? Do you promise not to tell. Whoa-oh-oh. Closer, let me whisper in your ear.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy