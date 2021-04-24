I think everyone knows by now that the first Moon landing was faked. Those iconic scenes of Neil Armstrong saying it was “one small step for man . . . ” well that was shot in a film studio in LA. There were 400,000 people working in Nasa back in 1969 and I find it remarkable that they have managed to keep it a secret for 53 years. That Nasa lot are a tight bunch.

Listen, do you want to know a secret? Do you promise not to tell. Whoa-oh-oh. Closer, let me whisper in your ear.

John and Paul beat me to it on the lyrics, but how long can you keep a secret?

Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, went on record to say that the proposed European Super League was three years in the making. Wow! I suppose a multi-billion euro enterprise like European football would take some serious planning. It would be like turning the Queen Mary around at dock, or maybe the Ever Given.

Consider some of the parties involved in the ESL. You unquestionably have some of the finest minds on the planet working for JP Morgan, who were handling the deal. The lawyers handling the legal side of the deal would have been the cream of the crop. Even the owners of the clubs did not become billionaires by accident or coincidence so you have to credit them with some intelligence.

There are undoubtedly some very stupid people involved in the game as well, but I suspect very few were involved in this publicity stunt. How many people knew there was going to be an announcement last Sunday? How many people in each club knew what was going on? How on earth did a story of that magnitude not leak into the public domain weeks, nay months, ahead of its official launch? How come so few people knew? How come the announcement came at 2.0 on Sunday when La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League were about to start some big afternoon matches, meaning television was locked and loaded with pundits who had more than just skin in the game.

The reaction was there on tap — disgust and opprobrium in equal measure. How could these people attempt to hijack our beautiful game? Sky in particular gave their pundits free rein and they weighed in with gusto. Everyone took the bait and sure enough, within two days the fans and good football people had won the day. The good guys were victorious. How could these brilliantly smart people get it so wrong?

Or did they?

Read More

The only winners last week were the owners. They did have to apologise to their fans, but apologies come cheap and once they are made and readily accepted, then all is fine with the world. There may be some financial penalties from Uefa or Fifa. Be careful lads that you don’t fine them too much or they might really get the hump. You can be sure the clubs have set aside a few quid in anticipation that fines may be coming.

The boys were jockeying for position and leverage. In a PR stunt like this they have managed to wield enormous power, exert their influence and spread fear in one fell swoop. It was a masterstroke.

There wasn’t a chance in hell the owners could start up a new ESL, but what they have done is let the genie out of the bottle. Now, whenever their request for a bigger slice of the pie is met with a negative response, all they have to do is shout ‘Super League’ and the blazers in Lausanne, the TV companies and the leagues will cack themselves.

Read More

How meekly did the whole thing fold? Do the good guys really think that a few hundred supporters chanting outside Premier League grounds had any effect? What notice did the owners take of all the people who got involved? Boris?

It worked a treat and now Sky, beIN Sports and the minnows will have to pay. The big clubs have overspent and need more money to pay the stupid wages they pay their players and themselves.

Does that sound familiar? This is old hat for us in the rugby fraternity. We already had our Super League a few years ago. Our fans were not able to chant and shout and our governing bodies folded and squabbled with each other in a feeble capitulation and a Napoleonic retreat.

So what happened with the new Super League? Well, Benetton and Zebre were thrown out of the European top tier and the weaker PRO14 sides could not qualify by right. Meritocracy it was called. Ok, they reduced the number of teams in the league, which did make it tougher. The English and French also took a far heftier slice of the pie. There was nothing the PRO14 teams could do and that was it, the Super League was done and dusted.

As far as I can see, the competition is no better. The fans and the players still love it, but apart from the money divide it is no different.

The past week has not been a slow news week, but even if it had, the news that Darren Childs has left his post as CEO of Premiership Rugby Ltd would not have garnered any headlines. He is just a faceless bureaucrat who, in his 19 months in charge, managed to produce an opus ranging somewhere from Jack Shit to diddley squat. Nobody seems to know what he did in his time in charge. That really is not of relevance to you or me. What is pertinent is where he is going to now.





Expand Close Former Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs (Andrew Matthews/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Childs has taken up a consulting post with CVC, who have bought 14.3 per cent of the Six Nations. Ordinarily this is not of huge importance but . . . There are so many gamekeepers turning into poachers that it is hard to keep track. Mark McCafferty went from PRL to CVC, Ian Ritchie went from the RFU to PRL and Childs has now gone to CVC.



This might be a great fit for both parties, but I can’t help thinking there’s more to it. It happens in business all the time, where key executives transfer to rivals and there is nothing you can do about it, but in this instance the damage that can be done with insider knowledge is considerable. How can these people be a custodian or trustee of the game and the next minute in league with an organisation that is going to squeeze the life out of it for profit?

Earlier in the year the NFL scored a major coup with a 10-year $110bn broadcast rights deal. That is a dizzying amount of money and it puts the NFL at the top of the table. Even the Super League would not come close to that sort of bread.

Rugby is not even in the same neighbourhood, but with our heavyweight buddies on board and television rights for the Six Nations being negotiated as we speak, that is supposed to change. Sky don’t appear to have any real interest and Amazon are still only dabbling. It seems that BBC and ITV are in pole position to win the rights again. If that is the case, no one will be sipping pina coladas in Sandy Lane on the back of that deal. So, we wait for the rights issues to warm up and hope for a late bidder with oodles of cash.

How else can the sharks elicit some cash. What is now being proposed is that ticket sales for the Six Nations will be centralised. That means every time Mauro from Italy buys a ticket for the Stadio Olimpico or Jean-Pierre goes to the Stade de France, his details will be held on a central register.

All the ticket buyers who attend the championship will have their details in a computer and all those ABC1 types will be of keen value to your Cambridge Analytica type of companies. Not much value for Sinn Féin though.

CVC don’t have a conscience, just like the owners of the Super League teams. In the 2023/24 season, their influence will be brought to bear in the Six Nations and our wonderful competition will have dates changed, two new teams entered and there will be more rugby than you can shake a stick at. Too much rugby.

At the moment we are all having a laugh at our football confreres — our turn is next. God only knows what they will come up with then.