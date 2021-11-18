The national conundrum: Does Leinster’s dominance of the Ireland team really matter?

The best time for self-criticism is when you’re at the top of your game. After beating New Zealand, everything is rosy in Irish rugby’s garden, even if most of the flowers are blue.

Is it a problem for Irish rugby that so many of the leading lights are coming from one tiny section of society?

It isn’t a question for Andy Farrell to ponder as he selects the team he feels is right to win. The Englishman, who did a stint coaching Munster, has been clear throughout his time in charge that he is colour-blind when it comes to selection. Nor is it the responsibility of the players who have built themselves into first-choice options through their own hard work.

Geography and social circumstance may have handed them an advantage, but there are no open doors at this level of the sport and they’ve earned their place. Farrell’s certainly not a politician.

Picking 12 players from Leinster to face Japan and New Zealand was the kind of call that can backfire if you lose.

His predecessor Joe Schmidt was sensitive to the accusation of being biased towards his former province and your correspondent once woke to a 6am text from an IRFU official when we pointed out the number of Leinster players in a match-day 23, but Farrell has no baggage in that regard.

After two wins, you’d do well to construct an argument against his decisions and it helps that Paul O’Connell is part of the selection process.

When asked about the number, O’Connell said it was up to Leinster’s rivals to up their game.

Still, the numbers are stark.





There are two ways of looking at the composition of the teams that played those two games.

Twelve of the players who started both games are current Leinster players. Against Japan, they were joined by one from Connacht and two from Munster, with Iain Henderson of Ulster making it one from each of the other provinces in the second game.

Another way of looking at it is where the players were produced initially and that is where the challenge really lies for those in charge of the player development pathways in the other provinces and for the IRFU.

Against Japan, the team was made up of 11 players who went to private schools in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare; one player who came through the Leinster club game in Wexford and three New Zealanders recruited to play for Ireland once they’d completed their residency stint.

The bench was made up of three players over 30 who came through at Munster, a Munster out-half who came through at Leinster, an Australian and a South African who qualify to play for Ireland on residency and Henderson who went to a private school in Belfast.

Of the 39 players in the current Ireland squad, 20 came through in Leinster. Eight are products of the Munster system, four from Ulster and one from Connacht. Ironically, he now plays for Leinster. Of the 33 Irish-raised players in the squad, 23 went to fee-paying schools.

The eastern province is the dominant force for a number of reasons.

Cohesion is a prized asset in rugby coaching. Population and finance is on the side of the greater Dublin area and IRFU performance director David Nucifora’s answer in the short-term has to be encourage the flow of talented players from the Leinster system into the other provinces. It hasn’t increased the success of those provinces, although it might have just kept them in touch. Meanwhile, it’s led to a slightly homogenised Ireland team.

Twenty-five years into the professional era, the showcase team for the men’s game in Ireland is arguably less diverse than ever.

In contrast, Stephen Kenny’s football team is a reflection on the modern Ireland; a team hewn from every corner of the country with the children of immigrants playing a leading role. Although there is a growing number of players from the new Irish communities in the provincial academies, it is clear that football has done a much better job of integrating them into their sport.

With no private schools system to draw on, the Ireland women’s team is also a more diverse group of club players drawn from across the system.

Is it a problem? Certainly, the IRFU could point to a stadium packed with people who paid €125 for the privilege of being at Ireland v New Zealand and the enormous television audience that watched and say it doesn’t matter where players come from as long as they are wearing green. The Irish team is sold on being the ‘Team of Us’, yet the team currently is drawn from small pockets of the society it represents.

Before the Japan game, former internationals Shane Horgan and Andrew Trimble discussed the limitations that could come from the narrow base from which Farrell is selecting during an episode of The Second Captains podcast.

“There’s pluses and minuses when you’re talking about it. There’s the continuity of selection, it’s been well-documented that if you pick your national team from a limited number of feeder teams, especially in areas of the pitch like the front-row, back-row, half-backs where you need familiarity to develop, it’s a very key indicator of successful performance,” Horgan said.

“The Australian teams of the 1990s were being picked from three core clubs, there’s something that comes with that continuity of selection but I think there’s too much here.

“Andrew made a really good point about how potentially homogenised the team is, coming out of a very small handful of schools – a school or two even. How does that influence the creative thinking and how does that breed characters.

“One of the key components of successful rugby teams is having it packed full of characters, it may even be more important than skills. I’m not saying players aren’t characters, but a different background, a different way of coming up, a different philosophy… that’s undoubtedly useful within a team. I don’t think it will have an impact on this series, but it’s one to keep an eye on.”

Trimble added: “We could become very one-dimensional. Shaggy is talking about character, I don’t think he’s talking about grit and determination in the people we see being picked, but characters off the pitch are so important.

“Cian Healy is an example of that, Seán O’Brien too… how many guys coming through the clubs, the youths system have we missed? How beneficial could they be?

“I just worry that we have eight really impressive individual players (in the pack), we saw them perform during the Lions – Jack Conan was incredible, we’re not doubting that for a second. But, they’re robots. They’ve had the same upbringing, they think the same way and that could be damaging in the long run.”

The ‘robots’ upset the All Black machine last weekend and it is going to take a monumental effort from the other provinces to reverse the status quo.

The blue tinge will last for the foreseeable future, time will tell if it’s a big issue for Irish rugby or just a fact of life.