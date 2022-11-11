| 16.1°C Dublin

‘The money was new but we were still old-school’ – Chris Saverimutto recalls 1995 Fiji test, the start of Irish rugby’s pro era

It was an occasion debutant Chris Saverimutto will never forget

Former Ireland international Chris Saverimutto. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Sinead Kissane Twitter

An Ireland test against Fiji at Lansdowne Road in November may not be a standout memory in the career of every Irish player but it is for Chris Saverimutto.

Twenty-seven years ago, Saverimutto was watching the BBC’s Sunday evening show ‘Rugby Special’ at home in Wirral, Liverpool when John Inverdale announced that the Ireland squad for the November Test against Fiji had been named by new head coach Murray Kidd. That’s how he found out.

