‘The money was new but we were still old-school’ – Chris Saverimutto recalls 1995 Fiji test, the start of Irish rugby’s pro era

An Ireland test against Fiji at Lansdowne Road in November may not be a standout memory in the career of every Irish player but it is for Chris Saverimutto.

Twenty-seven years ago, Saverimutto was watching the BBC’s Sunday evening show ‘Rugby Special’ at home in Wirral, Liverpool when John Inverdale announced that the Ireland squad for the November Test against Fiji had been named by new head coach Murray Kidd. That’s how he found out.

Saverimutto, the new kid, was in.

In 1995, Saverimutto – or Savi as he was known to his team-mates – was a 24-year-old scrum-half who played for Sale in Division 1 of the Courage League and worked as a chartered surveyor. His dad, Len, is from Sri Lanka, his mother, Patricia, is from Liverpool and he qualified to play for Ireland though his maternal grandparents from Co Meath.

Rugby was getting a professional makeover and Saverimutto was in good company.

He was one of the first players on a boot deal with Cica Blades along with England scrum-half Kyran Bracken as well as a young footballer called David Beckham.

Saverimutto and Beckham were meant to do a photoshoot together but Beckham would later wriggle out of that deal and jump in with adidas. Unlike Becks, the £750 and extra gear was more than satisfactory for Saverimutto.

“All this professionalism was new. The money was new but we were still old-school,” Saverimutto says. “We were still very much rugby of the amateur days trying to find that transition. There was still the drink culture after matches which was a lot of fun at the time.”

The Ireland that Saverimutto travelled to to meet his new team-mates in ’95 was changing on a few levels. The front page of the Irish Independent on Saturday, November 18 – the day Ireland played Fiji – had the latest on the divisive divorce referendum which would be held six days later. The love was also running out for Jack Charlton as Republic of Ireland manager with one inside page headline warning: ‘Your time is up, Jack’. Charlton was gone by Christmas. Oh, and there was a snippet on the front page about an interview Princess Diana gave to BBC’s ‘Panorama’ which was being aired two days later on Monday night.

Irish rugby was dealing with its own messy divorce. It wasn’t as straightforward as: hello professionalism, bye-bye amateurism. Ireland’s game with Fiji was the first time players would play as ‘professionals’ at Lansdowne Road after the IRB voted in favour of professionalism three months previously which the IRFU were vehemently opposed to.

After the 1995 World Cup in June, Kidd – a New Zealander – was installed as the new Ireland boss. The hope for a new era even had one writer asking: ‘Is Kidd to be the Jack Charlton of Irish rugby?’.

“When Murray took over, Irish professionalism came on gradually. He’d been quite successful with Garryowen,” Paul Wallace recalls. “And bringing the New Zealand mentality into the Irish side even the New Zealand accent was good.”

Kidd saw the potential in Saverimutto. After meeting the squad in the Berkeley Court Hotel on the Wednesday night, the new Ireland captain Jim Staples called Saverimutto to his room on the Thursday and told him he was starting two days later.

“I could not believe it. Everything happened so quickly – from declaring for Ireland in the summer, to being announced in the squad and then getting picked for the first autumn international. There was a bit of media coverage then. Everyone was learning. Learning how to deal with the press. I was hoodwinked a little bit by the Sunday World.

“They ran a story with the headline: ‘I’ll be giving booze the boot for Ireland’. And sort of talked through my lifestyle and university days and sort of dressed it up in a way to get a headline. I remember being on the front of the paper and also on the back of the paper for different reasons. It was a big learning curve for everyone.”

It didn’t end there. On the Thursday, the players were called into a room and given the words of Ireland’s Call to learn for its first airing at Lansdowne Road after it was brought in for the ’95 World Cup.

Something clicked because they met this new era with a winning start. Fiji ran Wales close the previous weekend but they were overwhelmed by an Irish team that scored six tries in a 44-8 win. The Wallace brothers, Richard and Paul, scored a try each which was the first time brothers scored in the same international for Ireland since 1924.

“Having Richie there was fantastic. I was playing Joeli Veitayaki who was a giant of a man – 130kg. An absolute giant,” says Paul Wallace. “When I got capped, I was about 15-and-a-half stone, a good 30kg or more less than Joeli.

“Both the Wallace boys scored tries and I think I had the final pass on both occasions,” Saverimutto adds. “The match itself – it could not have gone any better. On an individual basis, I played well. It was free-flowing. One of my strengths as a player was the organisational side but also being able to pass the ball – at the time I had one of the best passes in the world I would say. It sort of panned out exactly as Murray Kidd had planned. Try to expand the Ireland game to include 15 players on the ball.”

Saverimutto got through the game without having a clue about the lineout calls. A club from one of the provinces would be called and Terry Kingston would throw to the player from that province. Not easy when you’ve just joined the squad and didn’t grow up in Ireland.

“We had Paddy Johns from Ulster, so any club in Ulster that the hooker called would go to Johns. We had Gabriel Fulcher from Munster and Neil Francis from Leinster. I wouldn’t have a clue where the ball was going. I had Nick Popplewell with his fingers showing me where the ball was going. He would signal on the inside of his leg – four fingers up if it was going to number four or six fingers up if it was going to the back.”

Saverimutto’s duties didn’t end when the game finished. He sang Ferry Cross the Mersey as his debutant offering and there was the tradition of having a drink with every player at the post-match banquet.

“Twenty other players in the team . . . whether I managed to get around all of them, I’m not entirely sure but I certainly had one hell of a hangover the next day.

“The whole day was absolutely magical. I had my whole family over. After the game, my dad – he’s Sri Lankan – he went to the after-match function. He said: ‘My son was playing today’ and he was directed to the Fijian side. And he was like, ‘Oh no, he was playing for Ireland today’. I thought that was funny at the time. He was mistaken for being a Fijian.”

Saverimutto and a few friends made the most out of players being allowed to charge drinks to the room.

“You only make your international debut once so bottles of champagne and pints of Guinness were trolleyed up.

“My room bill was a few hundred pounds. It was actually other people who charged drinks to the room!” Saverimutto says. “I do remember the following week because of my room bill, I think that privilege was cancelled for the players. I do apologise for my over-indulgence on the drinks at that time.”

At least the bill wasn’t deducted from his match fee which arrived by cheque a few weeks later.

“It was £1,500, I think. I would have paid to have been involved, so, to get money was fantastic.”

The hope this would be a new dawn in Irish rugby didn’t last.

Ireland finished bottom of the 1996 Five Nations and Kidd’s time was done in January ‘97. Saverimutto won two more caps and then got injured and didn’t play for Ireland again.

It’s why the Fiji game means so much to him. He swapped his jersey with his opposite number, Jacob Rauluni, although he wishes now that he held onto it. He still has the newspaper clippings from that time and laughs at one headline about him: ‘Chris Our Saver’.

“Something nice to show the grandkids in the future. My five minutes of fame. It was an absolutely amazing time.”