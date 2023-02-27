The Monday Verdict: Our jury sums up as Ireland keep Grand Slam hopes on track with Italy victory

Hugo Keenan on his way to scoring his Ireland's second try against Italy. Photo by: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

1 – So, were Italy good or Ireland bad?





Cian Tracey: In the least patronising way possible, Italy deserve great credit for how many problems they caused Ireland. Their attack and skill level is better than previous teams, but unforced errors still hamper them. From an Irish perspective, it was a really poor defensive showing, while their attack was sublime at times. All in all, a mixed bag.

Rúaidhrí O’Connor: The Azzurri were excellent and they took Ireland to places they didn't want to go. That said, Ireland's midfield defence was way off the standard required and the home side exploited their weaknesses. Ireland's excellent attack got them home.

Tony Ward: The Italians were good and that is fast becoming the norm. Even though they were missing Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park, Ireland delivered a mixed performance but one still with many positives from which to draw in a third bonus-point success on the bounce.

Brendan Fanning: Italy were good and are getting closer to being a team that wins as well as worries.

Sinéad Kissane: Italy were good. The way they attacked the game made it one of their most impressive Six Nations performances. Ireland were off kilter too and the absence of some of the frontliners showed. Some of the selection combinations – centre and backrow – simply didn’t work for Farrell, but Ireland still had enough to get away with it.

Jonathan Bradley: As is often the case, the answer lies somewhere in between. Ireland didn't reach the heights they hit against France or in that first half hour against Wales but there is no value in viewing games against Italy in 2023 through the prism of past Azzurri sides. They are clearly no longer the outfit that had only really given Ireland a game once in their past nine meetings. The visitor's standards slipped somewhat but Kieran Crowley's side more than played their part.

David Kelly: One cannot be binary; both sides, on different parts of a journey, mixed elements of the good and the bad; it is the only way to succeed. Did you watch Wales versus England?

Will Slattery: Italy deserve to be the focus. Like against France, they couldn't spring an upset but played plenty of good rugby that reinforces their recent rise.

2 – Which of Ireland's six frontline absentees was missed most on Saturday?





ROC: Garry Ringrose's importance to the team was evident in his absence as Bundee Aki struggled to get to grips with the defensive duties at No 13. The Leinster star's return would be a big fillip for Murrayfield.

CT: Garry Ringrose. Bundee Aki struggled defensively in the 13 channel, with Ringrose's reading of the game sorely missed. Ireland are under pressure to have a better back-up plan for the next time Ringrose misses out.

TW: Given his recent run of outstanding form most would suggest Ringrose was missed most, and I get that. However, I think that each of the six outstanding players is being missed in his own particular way.

BF: Garry Ringrose.

SK: The way Italy went through the Ireland defence at times, the lack of cohesiveness there and the fact the Irish centre combination didn’t work all point to one man who was sitting in the stands. Ringrose’s absence showed Ringrose’s utter importance to this team. Andy Farrell will need his 50th cap to come in Murrayfield.

JB: No player's perceived importance to this Irish side was enhanced to a greater degree than that of Garry Ringrose. The 28-year-old has been having a fine championship with his personal highlight reel full of strong defensive involvements. In his absence on Saturday, and with Ireland employing a 10-12-13 axis that had not featured together before, there seemed to be something of a lack of cohesion or communication as Italy were allowed to engineer too many openings.

DK: Ringrose wouldn’t have made all the multiple tackles that were missed in a yawning chasm of midfield but his nous and awareness would have put more than a finger in the dyke.

WS: Ringrose was badly missed but do Ireland get drawn into such a helter-skelter contest if Johnny Sexton is still there setting the standard?

3 – How did you assess Ross Byrne's performance at out-half?

ROC: It wasn't spectacular by any means and there were moments where his lack of pace was caught out in defence, but he controlled matters well and made good decisions. The two missed conversions might have been costly, but he did himself no damage.

CT: Decent. It was encouraging to see how much of a vocal presence he was and, while he played his part in Ireland's attack firing, there were also some mistakes, which is perhaps to be expected in his first Six Nations start. However, this was not the kind of performance which guarantees he will remain Johnny Sexton's back-up. Don't write off Joey Carbery just yet.

TW: Fair to moderate, and his performance was not as assured as when he wears the Leinster No 10 jersey. That said, he is still the best alternative to the skipper in terms of game management and linking ability at the moment and with the World Cup fast approaching.

BF: Solid and competent but short of a gallop. Not much he can do about that

SK: It was solid, far from spectacular. Then again, it was only his first Six Nations start against a thrilling Italy team. A few missed conversions and he was seriously caught for pace on the wing at one stage. He needs time to bed in at international level and that game will undoubtedly help him.

JB: It is no knock on Byrne's individual showing to note that this was another game, to be filed alongside Paris last year and numerous others, where Ireland looked a different side in the absence of their skipper Johnny Sexton. Less of a running threat but played to his strengths, especially in terms of his kicking down the line and passing game. Can be relatively happy with what was a first Six Nations start.

DK: Without wiser heads around him, any player at his level will struggle; he is a man to help finish a game that is nearly won; we may never find out whether he can help win a game that is almost lost.

WS: Enough good that Byrne is worth sticking with as the number two out-half for the moment, but not enough to end the debate entirely.

4 – What do Ireland need to improve most when they go to Edinburgh in Round Four?

ROC: If they defend that badly against Scotland they'll be in big trouble, while their preponderance for leaving scores out there could bite them against better teams.

CT: Defence. Italy carved them open with alarming ease and, while much of that could be put down to the fact that a new half-back and centre combination played together, Farrell demands much higher standards. The video review will make for unpleasant viewing in that regard.

TW: We know the adventurous counter-attacking ability is fast becoming second nature to this squad’s DNA. However for Murrayfield, and based on the most recent evidence, we will need to up the physicality, particularly in the close exchanges. We need to revisit the performance against South Africa in the Autumn in our approach to Scotland.

BF: Finishing. They're becoming craft butchers in the last 5m of the field.

SK: The missed tackle count, the way their defence was opened up at times but it will be a far tighter performance from them in Edinburgh. Squad depth was tested but it held. In many ways, the fact they’ve so many areas to improve on will automatically sharpen the focus for Scotland.

JB: When this Ireland side is at their best they play with an unerring accuracy that was absent for large parts of the game in Rome. That, not to mention the issues with connections in defence, should be rectified with a return to a more familiar line-up against Scotland. It is no coincidence, for example, that they looked a more balanced side once Peter O'Mahony came off the bench and Caelan Doris was restored to his more effective position of number eight.

DK: Difficult to know if it reflects their quality or the absence of it in this championship, but it is quite remarkable that they miss so many tackles and cough up so many scores and yet are a perfect 15 from 15. Fun for neutrals with a romantic heart; a nightmare for the pointy-headed number crunchers.

WS: Defensively they need to be stingier, especially in midfield where Scotland's centre pairing of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones have been tearing teams apart.

5 – Will they do the Grand Slam?

ROC: Yes. They're better than Scotland and England and the return of their frontliners will only improve them. The Scotland game is tricky, the six-day turnaround into the finale a worry, but they have the tools to beat both teams.

CT: Ireland's destiny is firmly in their own hands and it would be a surprise if they didn't go on and see this out from here. Scotland and England will be two tough tests but considering the trajectory that this Ireland team are on, they are well set to make it a memorable Paddy's weekend in Dublin.

TW: Two tough and torrid games to come but we could not be better placed. Scotland scares me but it’s a yes from this corner.

BF: Yes.

SK: It’s there for them. It was always going to be tricky to keep the levels up to where it was for France and Wales but they should rise to the pressure that’s there now. What a game it’s set to be in Edinburgh.

JB: If they don't it will be viewed as a huge disappointment. Whatever about the World Cup later this year and building momentum for that tournament, such chances have historically not come along often for Ireland. They are a better side than both Scotland and England and, even in Murrayfield, will be viewed as considerable favourites in both remaining games. A few returnees from injury over the next fortnight would boost the cause too.

DK: It seems inevitable.

WS: Yes, the close call in Rome will sharpen focus on all areas ahead of the Edinburgh trip, and the carrot of closing out a first Grand Slam on home soil will be powerful on St Patrick's weekend.

6 – Will Wales avoid the Wooden Spoon?





ROC: Italy were so good last weekend that it's nearly impossible to see them losing to this Welsh team and France away in Round Five is even more difficult. It's going to be a long year for Warren Gatland.

CT: As Ireland and France have both already learned in this year's tournament, Italy are a tough nut to crack at home. There is a proper buzz about this Azzurri team and their exciting brand of rugby, which is a far cry from the dire straits that Wales find themselves in. Talk of avoiding the Wooden Spoon is not what Warren Gatland had in mind when he agreed to take over again. Wales' next game in Rome is fraught with danger and I wouldn't be surprised to see them lose again.

TW: I’m tempted to say I couldn’t care less but if the Italians move another step up at the Stadio Olimpico in Round Four then the ‘spoon’ could well be Principality-bound on the final day.

BF: No.

SK: No. With away games to Italy and France to come they’re in line for the wooden spoon. Italy’s performance last weekend showed they can beat Wales and win a Six Nations game in Rome for the first time in 2013. Never go back, they say, clearly Gatland didn’t put much stock in that.

JB: Doubtful. Italy have taken both France and Ireland to the closing stages of their visits to Rome and Wales are a ways off both those teams. At the end of an emotionally draining week for all involved in the game in the Principality, Gatland's men showed no small amount of spirit against England on Saturday evening. But their returning head coach is still searching for his best side in this second go round and, with three wins in their last 15 games, confidence is surely at an all-time low.

DK: History suggests that their record of lurching from triumph to despair means they might not. Italy will be distraught should they lose to them as they are currently a superior force.

WS: They might just. Italy will be favourites in Rome but that brings a very different pressure to a somewhat free shot against France and Ireland.