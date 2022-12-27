The Mack Hansen story: ‘My parents moved to Australia 50 years ago but they always told Mack he’d play for Ireland’

Mack Hansen will make his debut for Ireland in the Six Nations opener against Wales in Dublin today. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mack Hansen’s parents knew their son was going to make his debut for the Ireland rugby team before he knew.

Bundee Aki, Hansen’s team-mate with Connacht and Ireland, rang Diana and Craig Hansen at their home in the Australian capital of Canberra earlier this week.

He got in touch to ask for messages from the family and some of Mack’s closest friends so they could play a video when the Ireland team to play Wales in the Six Nations was announced to the players the following day.

It was news Diana and Craig had to keep from their son until he found out himself from Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

“About half an hour after [Aki’s call], Mack rang me,” Craig Hansen told the Irish Independent on the eve of his son’s first game for Ireland. “We asked him what’s going on and he goes: ‘oh, I think I’m playing, I’m not too sure’. But we knew he was.

“We asked him if he had talked to the coaches. And he said ‘ah no, I’m just training, everything’s going good and I’m training with the firsts’.

“So we sort of knew before he did. And then he rang us the next day and had a massive smile on his face.”

Diana Hansen added: “He had the biggest smile ever. We were just so excited for him and so proud. It’s a huge, huge effort. A dream come true.”

Mack Hansen (23) left his home club, the Brumbies, in Canberra to join Connacht last summer.

Read More

He qualifies to play for Ireland through his Cork-born mother. In 1972, John and Lillian O’Shea left their home village of Castlemartyr, Co Cork, to move to Australia with their family. Mack’s mother, Diana, was four when they emigrated.

“Eight children, 10 suitcases,” Diana says with a smile. “I think it was the opportunity.

“It was also because they could see a lot of families being split up – people moving to America or to England – and I think they wanted to give us an opportunity to sort of stay together as such, which we have.”

In the garage of the Hansen home in the inner suburbs of Canberra city are old Ireland rugby jumpers and jackets that the two Hansen boys, Mack and his younger brother Jake, bought through the years. When the British and Irish Lions toured Australia in 2013, the brothers got photos taken with some of the Ireland players.

Expand Close Mack Hansen with his mum Diana, dad Craig and brother Jake. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mack Hansen with his mum Diana, dad Craig and brother Jake.

“The boys have always had an affinity to Ireland,” Craig, a proud Australian, says.

Even though Mack represented Australia at Under-20 level, the idea of playing for Ireland was always there, according to his mother.

“Yeah, always. I think it’s something we’ve always said. I made sure that was always an option for him.”

Not even his parents foresaw their son’s fast rise through the Irish game.

He was the newcomer that within months of arriving in Galway got called up to the extended Ireland squad for the November tests. A mere matter of months later he would become the surprise bolter for the Six Nations opener.

The evidence, though, was there in plain sight. Hansen – who will start on the wing for Ireland today – has played nine games for Connacht this season, scored six tries and, most importantly, has lit up a style of play that mirrors the way Ireland want to play.

“For him, to leave Australia and follow his footballing dream, for it to happen quite quickly… We always knew he had it in him. We always had faith in him, but to happen like this is unbelievable,” says Craig, before diplomatically adding that he didn’t mind whether it was Australia or Ireland his son got to play for.

“I just wanted him to reach his potential and realise what he can do.”

The messages of congratulations have been flowing into the Hansen household since the news broke of Mack’s inclusion in the Ireland team.

Ideally, Diana and Craig would have hopped on a plane to Dublin in time to see their son play, but they’ve both got jobs to go to and have a trip to Ireland planned for later in the year.

They’ll sit at home in their front room, at all-hours in Australia, along with their son Jake, for Mack’s date with destiny. They’ll switch off their phones and soak up what they see of Mack and Ireland on the TV.

Craig says he gets nervous watching Jake play local rugby, so he doesn’t know what he’ll be like watching Mack in such a big game.

How does Diana expect their son to handle the occasion at the Aviva stadium?

“He takes things in his stride. When he gets out there, he sort of gets a calm about him. It’s like it’s where he belongs.”

It’s 50 years since Mack Hansen’s maternal grandparents made the move from Cork to Australia. They’ve since passed away, but it sounds like they knew their grandson could play for Ireland before he did.

“I think they’ve probably been whispering in Andy Farrell’s ear all week,” Diana says about her late parents.

“They would be so proud. The amount of times my mum and dad used to say to Mack when he was little: you might play for Ireland someday.”

That day has arrived.