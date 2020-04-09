The Lions will struggle for two positions in 2021... but this is my test team on current form

Warren Gatland will coach the Lions for the third time on the tour of South Africa in 2021. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Warren Gatland will need to pull yet another rabbit out of the hat when the Lions tour South Africa in 2021.

What sort of a Test team will he produce and how will the Irish do?

Predicting a Test team a year in advance is always an act of folly but in the current climate...

I think from a year out the Lions are going to struggle for two specialist positions – scrum-half and hooker. If the Lions could borrow Antoine Dupont and Julien Marchand from the French they would be sorted.

I have picked my Lions Test team on current form below but James Lowe could yet be a bolter.

I suspect it will be a home victory in the series though – although that opinion could change next week.

Neil Francis' Lions 23 based on current form

15. Liam Williams (Wales)

14. Anthony Watson (England)

13. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

12. Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)

11. Jonny May (England)

10. Owen Farrell (England)

9. Rhys Webb (Wales)

1. Mako Vunipola (England)

2. Jamie George (England)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (C) (England)

5. James Ryan (Ireland)

6. Sam Underhill (England)

7. Justin Tipuric (Wales)

8. Billy Vunipola (England)

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (Ireland)

17. Kyle Sinckler (England)

18. Andrew Porter (Ireland)

19. George Kruis (England)

20. Courtney Lawes (England)

21. Gareth Davies (Wales)

22. Finn Russell (Scotland)

23. Elliot Daly (England)