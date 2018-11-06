Cian Healy is targeting top spot in the world rugby rankings as Ireland prepare for key Novembers tests against Argentina and New Zealand.

'Your goal is to get to number one' - Ireland star Cian Healy targeting top spot in world rankings

Ireland have reached their highest ever ranking of number two under Joe Schmidt after a year that has already seen the team claim a Six Nations Grand Slam and a test series victory in Australia.

Speaking on The Left Wing podcast on Independent.ie, Healy said that claiming the world number one ranking is a big ambition of his - and it starts against Argentina on Saturday.

"The next few games give you ranking points," Healy said.

"Your goal is to get to number one in the world. You have to climb that ladder slowly and every result is on that.

"I'm looking forward to this one [Argentina] because if we mess this up, our ranking is going to go down. Then we are a little bit further away from that top spot. It's just week-by-week, climbing the ladder."

Healy added that one goal that is driving the current Ireland team is to be the best side to ever wear the green jersey.

"It's something I'd like to be a part of," Healy said of getting to world number one.

"It might happen, it might not happen, we just have to focus on going out and playing as good ball as possible. We want to be the most successful team to come out of Ireland ever, and if we are the most successful team to every come out of Ireland, then we will more than likely go there."

