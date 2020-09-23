'You could see his second coming' - why Ireland's forgotten number nine could be back in the Six Nations frame

Among the many selection dilemmas facing Andy Farrell ahead of the return of international rugby is what to do at scrum-half.

The incumbent is established star Conor Murray, who started the first three games of Farrell's reign in the Six Nations earlier this year before the pandemic brought the sport to a halt. Ulster nine John Cooney, who had been in scintillating form at the time, was left on the bench for those opening matches for the championship, although he had been pegged to start the home tie with Italy.

Since rugby restarted last month, however, Cooney hasn't reached the same level of performance, which saw him dropped to the bench for the PRO14 final against Leinster. As well as that, Murray is now recovering from a thigh injury sustained in the PRO14 semi-final, with his availability for the rescheduled game against Italy on October 24 in doubt.

Other options available to Farrell are Luke McGrath, who travelled to the World Cup with Joe Schmidt's squad, and Jamison Gibson-Park, his Kiwi back-up at Leinster who is Irish qualified and bang in form. However, McGrath's struggles against Saracens in Leinster's surprise Champions Cup quarter-final defeat means that there is no obvious starter for Farrell heading into an extended slate of six games across October and November.

Speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast, INM's chief rugby correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor said that Connacht's Kieran Marmion could emerge as an outside contender in the scrum-half debate. A favourite of Schmidt during a large part of his reign, Marmion was ultimately left out of the 2019 World Cup squad, and had a tough season thereafter as he battled with Caolin Blade in Connacht.

However, when rugby returned at the Aviva Stadium in August, Marmion looked rejuvenated as he put in a stellar display in the win over Ulster. O'Connor thinks that if Marmion, who was close to joining Saracens before their relegation to the Championship, can back up that performance in the coming weeks, he could be right in the selection frame this autumn.

"Do you know who I think could have a role to play? [Kieran] Marmion," O'Connor said.

"It has been five weeks ago now so we have almost forgotten about it because Connacht had those two games and went back into cold storage, but he came out out of lockdown like a new man. He was absolutely brilliant against Ulster and he didn't play their other game so he needs to back it up now when the season starts next week.

"He is real quality and he has got the experience. He is almost like the forgotten man. He has something to prove after the World Cup as well. I wonder if he has a role to play."

O'Connor added that while Cooney was in pole position back in March, he has work to do in order to get back to the top of the pecking order.

"I think Cooney was a bit slow out of lockdown," O'Connor added.

"He was better at the weekend. I would have backed him completely before the Six Nations but he has a bit of work to do to close that gap. I think Conor is still in possession of the jersey but if Marmion can back up what he did against Ulster and put a run together and Farrell picks on form, you could see the second coming of Kieran Marmion."

