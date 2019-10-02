Leinster star Fergus McFadden think that Joe Schmidt’s criticism of Australian referee Angus Gardner and his match officials in the aftermath of Ireland’s defeat to Japan is not a “great point” to be making.

'You can point fingers at the officials if you want, but the reality is Japan were better on the day than us'

Schmidt confirmed in the aftermath of the 19-12 loss in Shizuoka that World Rugby had told him that three penalties awarded to Japan were incorrect calls, saying:

"It’s pretty hard to keep getting off the line and onto the front foot when you are getting those calls."

However, speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie’s rugby podcast in association with Aldi, McFadden stated that Ireland need to accept they were beaten by a side who performed better during the game.

"You can point fingers at the officials if you want to but the reality is Japan were better on the day than us. They played better rugby than us," he said.

"They were worth their seven-point win and you can argue that they should have won by more. They missed that kick, at the end they should have scored another try.

"Listen, for sure it’s fine margins in these massive matches. You wonder what’s going to go against you. I’m sure for a head coach, you’d feel like pulling your hair out.

"But at the end of the day, Japan played better than Ireland. They were worth that win, definitely.

"So I don’t think it’s a great point to be making, pointing the finger at the referee's decision-making on the day."

While McFadden acknowledged Schmidt’s frustration, his former team-mate and fellow Left Wing panellist Luke Fitzgerald struck a more sympathetic tone for the Ireland coach in the wake of the defeat. In particular, the ex-Ireland player pointed to a late chance that could have given Ireland a chance to steal something from the game rather than the offside decision that drew Schmidt’s ire.

"I think he’d have been particularly disappointed. There were two that really stand out to me," Fitzgerald explained.

"There was a high ball one where Carty was taken out in the air. He didn't take a bad tumble but he was clipped enough to say there was interference in the air which could have been a yellow.

"And do you remember the knock-on towards the end when a Japanese player came in completely from the side and off his feet as well? He completely interrupted Conor, the ref said get out of there but he clearly interrupted the play.

"Conor, I think, just assumed he had a penalty, it was on the short side about 30 metres out from the Japanese line. He went right and tried to play a ball back inside to the winger and got knocked on. It was a stonewall penalty.

"The offside ones, you get some and you don’t get others."

Online Editors