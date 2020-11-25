'When you are 31 years of age and sobbing walking off from training, something has to give'

Former Leinster and Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien has opened up on the injury turmoil that almost finished his rugby career.

O'Brien moved to London Irish ahead of the 2019/20 season following a decorated career in blue and green, but his final seasons in Ireland were marred by a number of serious injuries. The final ailment, a hip problem, threatened to end his career but following surgery in the summer of 2019, he has battled back to fitness and played a full 80 minutes for his new club over the weekend in the Premiership.

Speaking to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast, O'Brien revealed the extent of the pain he was feeling as he tried to manage the hip problem towards the end of his time at Leinster.

"It was pretty horrendous," O'Brien said.

"I didn't let it show most days in training but some days I had to let it show because it was that bad. I just tried to brave the elements at the time and get through the season. Getting to the World Cup was the long-term goal at the time. It was pretty bad. I wasn't sleeping at night, it was constantly giving me pain. I was in bad form with people. It impacted me big time.

"My mental state wasn't in a good way. Worse than I am normally! It was a pretty tough time but I'm glad the way I've come out of it and the operation went well."

O'Brien also revealed how a training ground setback finally prompted him to seek surgery to rectify the issue, and after sitting out a number of months recovering from the operation, he is now hoping for a big season with London Irish.

"I had great people around me, all my friends and family," O'Brien said.

"They know you better than anyone else and they know when you are in a really bad place and what to say to you to put a positive spin on things but also when to be realistic. You asked if there were times I thought I would just stop and there were. I thought I couldn't go through this for another week. When I broke down the week of the Munster game, I knew I was going to go see the surgeon to see what could be done.

"When you are 31 years of age and sobbing walking off from training, something has to give. That's why I made the decision when I did."

Online Editors