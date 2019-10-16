'They need Nigel Owens to ref the breakdown. New Zealand are very clever and I hope he doesn't fall for it'

Joe Schmidt's side face into the ultimate test in Japan this Saturday as Ireland look to finally get over the line in a last-eight tie and make the semi-finals.

Crucial to that will be the performance of Nigel Owens with the whistle, whose games are known for their fast, free-flowing pace.

However, Fitzgerald thinks that on occasion, this style of game stems from Owens letting things go at the breakdown - which he doesn't want to see happen against the back-to-back world champions.

Speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast in association with Aldi, Fitzgerald said that New Zealand are 'clever at playing the ref', and he hopes Owens draws a hard line on Saturday.

"They need Nigel to referee the breakdown," Fitzgerald said.

"I'm really worried about that. I hope he actually does his job and refs the game. He is not there to tell jokes with players, he is there to ref the bloody game. It's too big. If he lets me down, I'm going to go for him. He has burned me too many times.

"New Zealand are very clever at playing the ref and I hope he doesn't fall for it."

Although Ireland enter the game as 12-point underdogs in the bookies, Schmidt's men will be boosted by their recent record against the All Blacks. Ireland won the most recent meeting at the Aviva Stadium last November, and have won two of the four games played since Schmidt took charge in 2013.

Fitzgerald thinks Ireland can make it three wins against New Zealand if they come out on top in a number of key areas.

"I think a win looks like controlling the pace of the game," he added.

"That is a really important thing against New Zealand. You need to get the ball and play in good positions down the pitch. Territory is key. Ireland have to control the tempo, but there are times when they will have to survive really long passages of play.

"Also, can you compete at set-piece. The one thing that gives me confidence in this game is our front five.

"And if they can kick well. I think they can go to the air against them. I wouldn't be so confident in Beauden Barrett at fullback, getting a few high balls with Rob Kearney, Jacob Stockdale and Robbie Henshaw bearing down upon him after some good kicks from Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton. If you have a combination of all those things happening and they are good defensively, it will be a tight one."

Online Editors