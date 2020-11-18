'These players have been recruited to play for Ireland. International sport shouldn't have a transfer market'

The era of the residency rule in Irish rugby may be coming to an end with the time period lengthened out to five years, but this weekend serves as a reminder of just how much the national team has gained from the law.

Andy Farrell has selected five overseas players in his Ireland team to face England that qualified for the national team following three seasons in provincial squads. Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe (both Leinster), made their international debut in recent weeks while CJ Stander (Munster), Quinn Roux and Bundee Aki (both Connacht) received their first caps during Joe Schmidt's tenure as head coach. Gibson-Park, Lowe and Aki all came from New Zealand while Roux and Stander were born in South Africa.

All five have made big contributions to Irish rugby, but the rule with which they became available has always proved a contentious one. Strong lobbying from former World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot contributed to the governing body changing the time period required to gain residency from three years to five years, which will massively curtail the number of players who avail of it.

Luke Fitzgerald has been a vocal critic of the residency rule, having seen New Zealander Jared Payne start ahead of him at times during his international career, and once again aired his issues with the law after Ireland's latest team selection.

"We have Jamison Gibson-Park at nine," Fitzgerald said.

"Then we have John Cooney, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Kieran Marmion, Craig Casey. There is loads of quality there. Are you really telling me that Jamison Gibson-Park is that much better than those guys? Then in James Lowe's position, we have Andrew Conway that isn't in the mix. We have Jacob Stockdale on the bench. Does that sit well with people?

"For Munster fans, how do they feel about Conor Murray sitting on the bench behind a guy who has come over from New Zealand? For Quinn Roux, we have lots of other locks who are brilliant rugby players. In the centre, we have Stuart McCloskey sitting there watching the game at the weekend. He has been brilliant for Ulster for ages.

"Does it devalue it? I think it does."

Irish Independent rugby correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor said that while he doesn't agree with the residency rule on the international stage, he is in favour of Irish provinces recruiting players from outside.

"None of us are against [overseas] players playing for the provinces, they have been brilliant for the provinces," O'Connor said.

"It is club rugby, they are recruiting players to compete against English and French clubs. Bundee Aki would still be a Connacht legend if he had never played for Ireland. Some people think that we only want Irish players in Irish rugby. No, it is deadly to see Isa Nacewa playing for Leinster or Marcell Coetzee scoring four tries for Ulster. International rugby is supposed to be the best players from each country playing against each other and these players have been recruited to play for Ireland.

"International sport shouldn't have a transfer market."

Online Editors