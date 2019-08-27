The record defeat to England was a dark day for Irish rugby and the issues that were in evidence are still there.

The Left Wing: Why there are too many Indians and not enough Chiefs and big selection calls to make for Ireland

Ireland needs to find their form and find it quickly is the view from this week’s Left Wing podcast, with the Irish Independent’s rugby correspondent, Ruaidhri O’Connor, joining Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery.

What went wrong is fixable says Luke, but he’s more concerned with the lack of leadership on the team.

"There’s lots of really good players in the back-line but where are the personalities?," he asks.

"Where are the individuals who would grab the game by the scruff of the neck when things are going wrong? Personalities like Drico, Horgan, O’Gara, where are they? There’s too many Indians and not enough Chiefs there."

The future of Rory Best and what he brings to the team is also questioned severely by Ruaidhri, who believes his rate of decline has been alarming.

Looking ahead to the Wales game on Saturday, this will be an important chapter in determining Ireland’s World Cup story. But there’s enough good players there to turn it around so there’s still hope yet.

Online Editors