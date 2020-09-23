The Left Wing: Where Leinster went wrong, Ireland's forgotten nine and the start of Monday Night Rugby

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to pick through Leinster's defeat to Saracens and the rest of the weekend's action.

Demolished at the scrum, cleaned out in the air and ill-discipline around the pitch all contributed to Leinster's surprise defeat to the English giants, and the lads pick out which part of the game they felt ultimately cost Leo Cullen's men.

The lads discuss what Saracens got right at the Aviva Stadium, while Ruaidhri explains why Leinster ultimately lost the game at two distinct points at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster's depth at prop, the Ireland pecking order at number nine and Jacob Stockdale's performance in Toulouse are all up for discussion too, as is the PRO14 announcement of Monday Night Rugby for the forthcoming season as well as predictions for the Champions Cup semi-finals this weekend.

