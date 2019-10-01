The Left Wing: Where Ireland went wrong, humidity issues and Michael Cheika impressions

The feel-good factor has gone again and suddenly Pool A has got interesting

This week on the Left Wing, Luke Fitzgerald, Fergus McFadden and Will Slattery look back on the shock defeat to Japan and try to put a positive spin on things.

But has the trauma of Rugby World Cups past come back to haunt them and what damage will there be to the confidence of the players?

"On our day we can beat New Zealand or South Africa," says Fergus. "But the inconsistencies in our performances are the most concerning thing."

"The Russia game is an opportunity for players to put their hands up for selection," believes Luke. "I want to see a cohesive performance, correct the errors, show we’ve become acclimatised and are a force to contend with."

Plus, the lads discuss the ongoing problems with officiating, why Michael Cheika is such a tough nut (including a great story from Fergus from their Leinster days), and Luke's unforgettable Nelson Mandela moment.

