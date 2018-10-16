The Left Wing: Unbeaten provinces, the fall of the superpowers and why you should never celebrate early
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Cian Tracey of the Irish Independent to discuss the first weekend of Champions Cup action.
Leinster dished out a serious statement of intent against Wasps, winning 52-3 and the lads delve into how the reigning champions have got even better this season. Luke talks about the performance of Luke McGrath and how he has improved his overall game while Will and Cian chat about how James Ryan has already emerged as leader in the team.
Munster also got a great result, drawing away to Exeter and although Luke thinks they have room to improve in attack, he says they are set for a big performance against Gloucester.
Ulster also had a big win at home to Leicester, and Cian thinks that new man Will Addison could be included in Ireland's squad in November after another stellar display.
The lads also discuss the fall of Leicester and Toulon, Maro Itoje's taunting, Luke's comments on Danny Cipriani and Will unveils his European power rankings.
Subscribe to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's Rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, with Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for the best discussion and analysis each week. From in depth interviews with some of Irish rugby's biggest stars to unmatched insights into the provinces and the national team, The Left Wing has all your rugby needs covered.
Listen and subscribe to The Left Wing on iTunes and Soundcloud
Online Editors
Related Content
- The Left Wing Champions Cup preview: Leinster the team to beat, Munster's tough task and the Danny Cipriani dilemma
- How big-hearted James Lowe gave up on All Blacks dream to help his family
- 'I think he is content enough over there' - Luke Fitzgerald on Simon Zebo's Ireland future