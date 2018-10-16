Sport The Left Wing

Tuesday 16 October 2018

The Left Wing: Unbeaten provinces, the fall of the superpowers and why you should never celebrate early

Independent.ie Newsdesk

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Cian Tracey of the Irish Independent to discuss the first weekend of Champions Cup action.

Leinster dished out a serious statement of intent against Wasps, winning 52-3 and the lads delve into how the reigning champions have got even better this season. Luke talks about the performance of Luke McGrath and how he has improved his overall game while Will and Cian chat about how James Ryan has already emerged as leader in the team.

Munster also got a great result, drawing away to Exeter and although Luke thinks they have room to improve in attack, he says they are set for a big performance against Gloucester.

Ulster also had a big win at home to Leicester, and Cian thinks that new man Will Addison could be included in Ireland's squad in November after another stellar display.

The lads also discuss the fall of Leicester and Toulon, Maro Itoje's taunting, Luke's comments on Danny Cipriani and Will unveils his European power rankings.

