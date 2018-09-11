Sport The Left Wing

Tuesday 11 September 2018

The Left Wing: Ultan Dillane on his journey from Paris to Tralee to Ireland international

5 November 2016; Ultan Dillane of Ireland celebrates victory after the International rugby match between Ireland and New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ireland and Connacht second row Ultan Dillane to discuss his journey from Tralee RFC to international rugby.

Dillane moved from Paris to Kerry at the age of seven and after a spell in the Munster underage set-up he ended up accepting a Connacht academy contract.

He explains his unusual journey to the top as well as his breakout year in 2016 when he made his international debut against England at Twickenham.

Dillane is targeting a return to the Ireland set-up after a tough 2018 and he talks about his hopes for the new season under Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

Also, Luke and Will discuss the weekend's PRO14 action as well as Leicester's decision to sack Matt O'Connor after just one match.

