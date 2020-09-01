The Left Wing: Ulster under pressure, Frawley's big decision and Jerry Sexton on life in South Africa

Jerry Sexton spent the season with the Southern Kings before the COVID-19 shutdown. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On this episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald discuss the latest PRO14 action and chat to Jerry Sexton about his diverse rugby career.

The brother of Ireland star Johnny has played in France, England and until COVID-19, was in Port Elizabeth in South Africa playing for the Southern Kings.

However, the South African outfit recently folded and Sexton tells the lads about his time in the southern hemisphere, his relationship with Johnny and what life as a journeyman professional rugby player has been like.

As well as chatting to Jerry, the lads discuss Ulster's slow start to the season ahead of their PRO14 semi-final against Edinburgh and also preview yet another big Leinster vs Munster clash.

Online Editors