The Left Wing: Toulouse's fifth star, rugby's retirement fund and the Aki/Henshaw partnership

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss the Champions Cup final and all the latest rugby news.

Toulouse became the first team to win five European Cups by beating Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle. The French giants held off a furious fightback from the first-time finalists to take home their first Champions Cup since 2010.

The lads discuss all the major talking points - from Levani Botia's red card, to Ronan O'Gara going away from one of his coaching lessons to whether Toulouse were worthy champions.

The discussion then turns towards Bulls head coach Jake White's revelation that he offered CJ Stander a contract, before the show finishes up with a chat of where Bundee Aki's form is at heading into the Lions tour, and his partnership with Robbie Henshaw.