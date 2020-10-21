The Left Wing: 'They broke the rule for Johnny Sexton' - is it time for Ireland to end overseas exile?

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to look ahead to Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy.

The lads agree that Andy Farrell has put more of his own stamp on the team, with four players in line to make their debut, including Will Connors and Hugo Keenan who are in from the off.

Luke talks about what Keenan needs to do to hold onto the journey amid stiff competition, while Ruaidhri weighs in on the back row.

The guys then discuss what they want to see from Ireland over the next few weeks in terms of style of play, while they debate whether or not the IRFU should relax the rule on selecting overseas players as Simon Zebo continues to excel in Paris.

To finish up, they reflect on the Champions Cup final between Exeter and Racing 92, and also squeeze in some Lions selection talk.

Online Editors