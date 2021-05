On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Springbok World Cup winner BJ Botha to get the South African view ahead of the Lions tour.

Amazingly, the Springboks haven't played a game since beating England in the World Cup final, and BJ outlines the challenges facing South Africa ahead of the visit of Warren Gatland's side.

Luke and BJ discuss some of the interesting selection decisions in the Lions squad, and the lads also discuss whether the Springboks may eventually end up playing in the Six Nations.

The influence of Rassie Erasmus, Munster's South African contingent, the amount of overseas South Africans and the future of South African club rugby are all up for discussion too.