The Left Wing: The view from Scotland - Ireland rivalry, project players and Russell vs Townsend

Scotland Head coach Gregor Townsend, left, and Finn Russell have had plenty of ups and downs together. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery is joined by BBC Scotland journalist Andy Burke to look ahead to Sunday's Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

Despite overseeing a number of big scalps against England and France during his tenure, Gregor Townsend has never beaten Ireland as Scotland head coach.

Andy thinks Ireland's physicality has been a major problem for Scotland and they must match up on Sunday in that area to have a chance of winning.

One player who will be key for Scotland is Finn Russell; Andy breaks down his interesting relationship with Townsend, which has seen the two fall out on a number of occasions.

Scotland's 'arrogance', their strong centre partnership and their use of project players is all up for discussion too.

