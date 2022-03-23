The Left Wing: The Six Nations review - strong attack, accuracy issues and front row concerns

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery is joined by Cian Tracey to review the 2022 Six Nations.

Ireland came up short in their title quest but ended up with a Triple Crown after four bonus-point wins. The lads are in agreement that the continued development of the attack was a big positive although the number of handling errors needs to be addressed ahead of the summer tour to New Zealand.

One area of concern for Andy Farrell will be the depth at front row, with injuries to Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher putting the scrum under serious pressure.

Away from Ireland, the state of England is one of the big talking points. Should they stick with Eddie Jones?

Scotland's poor campaign, France's resurgent and the return of crowds are all up for discussion too.