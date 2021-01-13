The Left Wing: The Six Nations paywall, fixture chaos and Andy Farrell's Ireland pecking order

The Six Nations could be behind a paywall after the next TV negotiation. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to go over all the latest rugby news and look ahead to Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad announcement.

The lads kick things off by going over the state of affairs in the Champions Cup, PRO14 and Six Nations after a week that saw postponements and rescheduling.

The discussion then moves on to the news that the CVC deal to buy a portion of the Six Nations is close to being announced. Would the Six Nations moving behind a paywall be catastrophic for participation and interest?

Meanwhile, the PRO14 have opted to schedule the outstanding Munster vs Leinster fixture for one of the open weekend freed up by the Champions Cup postponement - but should the league have been more proactive in playing more games?

The lads then assess a number of players in terms of where they stand in the Ireland pecking order, with Tadhg Beirne, Rhys Ruddock, Dave Kearney, Jack Carty and Stuart McCloskey all up for discussion.

