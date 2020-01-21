The Left Wing: The Saracens scandal, Leinster's nightmare draw and Andy Farrell's tough calls

In this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald discuss the fallout to the Saracens salary cap scandal and look back at the final weekend of European pool action.

Saracens are set to be relegated to the RFU Championship after being found guilty of another salary cap breach this season, with the future of their star-studded squad uncertain.

However, despite being relegated to English rugby's second tier, Saracens are still competing in the European Cup, and are set to face Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

Luke says it is a disastrous draw for Leinster, who will face the defending champions in the last eight despite winning all six of their pool games and securing a top seeding.

The lads also discuss Andy Farrell's first Six Nations, with Luke expressing his surprise and disappointment at Rhys Ruddock's omission.

The form of Stuart McCloskey, Luke's first experience in Ireland camp and Munster's European exit are all up for discussion too.

