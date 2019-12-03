The Left Wing: The problem with the Champions Cup, the Stephen Larkham effect and trouble in Welsh rugby
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey and Bernard Jackman to look ahead to a huge weekend of European rugby.
All four of the Irish provinces have made a good start to the Champions Cup campaign, but Bernard thinks the tournament have problems coming down the track; chiefly that the English and French clubs put more emphasis on their domestic competitions.
However, there is still some big games on the horizon - with Munster's clash with Saracens set to be a belter. Stephen Larkham is getting a lot of praise for his performance thus far as the Munster backs coach, but the Saracens defence will be a stern test for his attack.
Leinster's young guns continue to impress - is this weekend the time for Leo Cullen to give some young players a chance in Europe?
Ulster's brilliant turnaround, Connacht's progression and the problems at the Ospreys are all up for discussion too.
Online Editors
