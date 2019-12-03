On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey and Bernard Jackman to look ahead to a huge weekend of European rugby.

The Left Wing: The problem with the Champions Cup, the Stephen Larkham effect and trouble in Welsh rugby

All four of the Irish provinces have made a good start to the Champions Cup campaign, but Bernard thinks the tournament have problems coming down the track; chiefly that the English and French clubs put more emphasis on their domestic competitions.

However, there is still some big games on the horizon - with Munster's clash with Saracens set to be a belter. Stephen Larkham is getting a lot of praise for his performance thus far as the Munster backs coach, but the Saracens defence will be a stern test for his attack.

Leinster's young guns continue to impress - is this weekend the time for Leo Cullen to give some young players a chance in Europe?

Ulster's brilliant turnaround, Connacht's progression and the problems at the Ospreys are all up for discussion too.

