The Left Wing: The November review - who is the best team in the world?

Jack Conan, James Lowe and Caelan Doris hold up Will Jordan during Ireland's win over the All Blacks. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ulster out-half Ian Madigan to look back at the autumn internationals.

Ireland finished November with three impressive wins from three games, and Ian was very pleased to see how the team's style of play has developed.

After discussing Ireland's win over Argentina, the lads move on to the big question after the autumn tests - who is the best team in the world?

Luke and Ian are in agreement that despite suffering a defeat to England, South Africa are the team to beat.

Will and Luke then talk to Ian about his frustrating season to date, after initially suffering an injury, he is now looking to break back into the Ulster squad.

