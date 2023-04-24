The Left Wing: The Musgrave Park protest and another chastening defeat for Ireland

We’re down to the final week of the Women’s Six Nations and it has been a tournament loaded with reality checks and harsh lessons for Ireland.

After their 48-0 defeat to England at Musgrave Park, Ireland play Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday evening bottom of the table on zero points.

Former Ireland player Anna Caplice and Ali Donnelly of Scrumqueens.com join Sinéad Kissane to discuss another chastening weekend for the Irish women’s rugby team, plus they also discuss the protest at Musgrave Park and the confiscation of fliers by security staff with the image of ‘I Give an F’ on them.

