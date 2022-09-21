The Left Wing: The McCloskey question, why provinces aren't happy with 'Emerging' Ireland and Raynal's big decision

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss the first round of the URC and the Emerging Ireland squad.

Will kicks things off by asking Cian and Luke whether Stuart McCloskey deserves to have more than six Ireland caps after the Ulster centre continued his stellar club form into this season.

The chat then turns to the Emerging Ireland tour once again now that the squad has been named - while Cian is still in favour of it, Will and Luke are sceptical about its merits.

Munster's continued evolution under their new coaching staff, Leinster's sloppy start to the season and Mathieu Raynal's very controversial time-wasting call against Australia are all up for discussion too.

If you want to get in touch with the show, you can email a question to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will or Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

