The Lions tour of South Africa is up in the air due to the Covid-19 situation. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news as we start a new year.

The lads start off by discussing the situation surrounding the Lions tour, and whether it will go ahead in South Africa, in Ireland and the UK or be postponed to 2022.

The discussion then moves on to the provincial derbies taking place this weekend, as Leinster host Ulster on Friday night before Munster visit Connacht on Saturday.

After Connacht produced a big shock win over Leinster last weekend, the lads discuss Jack Carty's Ireland prospects and whether Andy Friend's side will be able to back it up when they face Munster.

On the Ulster front, Springbok back row Marcell Coetzee is set to leave the province in the summer. The lads discuss who could replace him, with Will suggesting one of Leinster duo Max Deegan or Jack Conan.

Online Editors