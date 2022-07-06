The Left Wing: The Johnny Sexton debate, Ireland's composure issue and the view from New Zealand

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is in contention for the second Test against New Zealand (Andrew Matthews/PA)

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey and Liam Napier of the New Zealand Herald to discuss all the latest news from the Ireland tour.

The lads kick off by discussing whether Johnny Sexton should start against the All Blacks in the second test or should Joey Carbery get the nod with a view to the 2023 World Cup?

The chat moves onto reasons to be positive ahead of the game in Dunedin, and areas where Ireland could improve and trouble the All Blacks.

Liam Napier then joins Luke and Will to give the view from New Zealand, and says that although the All Blacks played well in the first test, they won't be complacent ahead of this weekend.

