The Left Wing: The Joey Carbery decision, Champions Cup drama and rugby's drastic tackle change

Ross Byrne (left) has replaced Joey Carbery in the Ireland squad. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to look back on the final round of Champions Cup pool games and to look ahead to the Six Nations.

The Six Nations launch took place earlier this week, and Cian shares the insights he got from Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton.

Farrell made a big call in dropping Joey Carbery from his Ireland squad - but was it the right one? The lads debate it.

Munster's impressive performance in Toulouse, Leinster's warning signs and the RFU's controversial new tackle law are all up for discussion too.

