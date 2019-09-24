The Rugby World Cup started with a bang, including Ireland's complete performance against Scotland while New Zealand beat South Africa and France overcame Argentina and dissecting all the key games, Fergus McFadden joined Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for another episode of the Left Wing.

The Left Wing: The James Ryan factor, how South Africa can be targeted and being the old man in the dressing-room

James Ryan's growing influence and spectacular playing stats week after week were lauded as was Rory Best's return to form and the front five giving the team the platform to perform.

"The real stand-out for me was the front-row," said Luke. "It’s a real point of difference for us. We’re in a great place but it is still important that they take Japan seriously and try to smash them."

With a probable quarter-final against South Africa to look forward to after their defeat to New Zealand, Fergus believes their defence can be got at.

"South Africa weren’t as impressive as they have been. They're making a few silly decisions out of defence. There's parts of their game that would encourage me that we could beat them."

Away from the Rugby World Cup, there's also the return of the Pro14 to look forward to for Fergus and he talks to Will about being the old man in the dressing-room and keeping the spring in his step coming into his twelfth year at Leinster.

