The Left Wing: The James Lowe dilemma, Munster's tough task and Croke Park classic revisited

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Munster and Ireland legend Denis Leamy to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals.

Munster are looking to qualify for their first European Cup final since 2008 as they face Saracens at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry. Johann van Graan's men are underdogs for the final four clash but Leamy thinks that Munster can produce a famous win.

For Leinster, Leo Cullen must decide which two players to select from James Lowe, Scott Fardy and Jamison Gibson-Park due to foreign player restrictions. Luke Fitzgerald thinks that Lowe has to start and that Johnny Sexton's return to fitness could be crucial in tipping the game in Leinster's favour.

Luke and Denis also look back on the famous European Cup semi-final between Leinster and Munster at Croke Park on the ten-year anniversary. Leinster beat Munster that day en route to their first Heineken Cup win and Leamy thinks that it was a season that set Leinster up for future success.

Will and Luke also discuss the new season of Game of Thrones and Will asks how the podcast fared during his absence last week.

