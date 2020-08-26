The Left Wing: The difference between Leinster and Munster, the Craig Casey option and the future of midweek rugby

Munster prospect Craig Casey gave a good account of himself at scrum-half against Leinster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to reflect on rugby's return at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster dealt Munster another defeat in their rivalry but there were plenty of talking points afterwards. Is the gap closing between Leinster and Munster or is it as big as ever?

The lads discuss Conor Murray's performance and whether scrum-half Craig Casey could soon get a chance in a big game. They also reflect on RG Snyman's knee injury and who could step up to replace him for Munster.

With the Irish fullback jersey vacant ahead of the international season resuming, Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale looked to impress at 15 at the weekend. Did either player do enough to catch Andy Farrell's eye?

Connacht's impressive win over Ulster, the future of the PRO14 and whether midweek rugby could be on the agenda are all up for discussion too.

