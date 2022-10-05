The Left Wing: The desperation derby, is Emerging Ireland tour pointless and do Leinster need overseas stars?

Emerging Ireland enjoyed an easy win in their first game in South Africa. Photo by Johan Pretorius/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The chat kicks off with Leinster's win over Ulster, with Luke and Cian in agreement that the difference in forward power was key.

Connacht host Munster on Friday night in a must-win game for both teams - Luke thinks the new Munster coaching staff need time to implement their framework but they also need to pick up points fast.

The Emerging Ireland tour kicked off with a very one-sided win over the Griquas - is it pointless for the Irish youngsters to be playing such weak opposition?

If you want to get in touch with the show, you can email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will or Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Rate, review and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/28nYlG6s4Yd6jzNIvrDcbL?si=af2c73f391cf4d1e

On Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/the-left-wing/id1282006917