The Left Wing: The Byrne/Carbery dilemma, why Munster can take some positives and Leinster dominance
On this week’s episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald recap all the Champions Cup action as well as discussing the retirement of Isa Nacewa.
Luke hails Nacewa’s contribution to Leinster and ranks his best players to line out for the province.
The lads dissect Munster’s disappointing defeat to Racing and while they agree it was a bad performance, outline some reasons for positivity heading into next season.
As for Leinster, Will can’t see them being beaten again this season while Luke analyses why they were so dominant against the Scarlets.
The lads also discuss their recent holidays and cover the possibility of Ross Byrne or Joey Carbery moving to Ulster.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'I couldn't move my arms' - Luke Fitzgerald reveals the toughest training session and game of his career
- The Left Wing: Damian Browne on the highs and lows of his epic 4,800km row across the Atlantic Ocean
- 'I was fast asleep and the first thing I knew I was catapulted into the side of the cabin. There was a lot of blood'