The Left Wing: South African resurgence, Ireland's green shoots and England's succession plan

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald discuss all the latest rugby news and are joined by Chris Foy in the UK to chat about Eddie Jones, England and their coaching succession plan.

The lads kick off by looking back at Ireland's opening game of the Women's Six Nations. Despite losing to Wales, Luke thinks there are reasons to be positive ahead of a big test against France this weekend.

The chat then looks at the resurgence of the South African teams on home soil in the URC, as well as the prospect of Leinster signing ex-All Blacks centre Charlie Ngatai.

In the second half of the show, Chris joins the lads to discuss all the options on the table as England decide who should succeed Eddie Jones after the 2023 World Cup.

Listen and follow the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/