The Left Wing: Six Nations preview - why Ireland can upset the odds and win the championship

Ireland are looking to win the Six Nations for the first time since 2018. Image credit: Sportsfile.

On this week's episode of the Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to look ahead to the Six Nations championship.

The lads kick things off by talking about Ruaidhri's list of the top 50 Irish players of the Six Nations era, with Luke coming in at number 31.

The discussion then moves onto the championship, which kicks off this weekend. After a patchy autumn, how is the Irish team fixed?

Luke is very positive on Ireland's chances and is tipping Andy Farrell's side to win the Six Nations, while Ruaidhri strikes a more cautious note.

The back row selection dilemma and Tadhg Beirne's place in the team are up for debate, while the lads take a look at how favourites France and England are shaping up.

Both Luke and Ruaidhri are backing Ireland to get off to a winning start this weekend against Wales as an exciting period of rugby gets under way.

