The Left Wing: Sexton's World Cup swansong, Ireland's Twickenham worries and Eddie Jones' excuses

Johnny Sexton is set to retire after the 2023 World Cup. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to look ahead to Ireland's Six Nations showdown with England on Saturday.

The show kicks off with the news that Johnny Sexton has signed a new deal to take him up to the 2023 World Cup, and the lads debate how Andy Farrell should manage his captain between now and the tournament in France.

The chat then moves onto Eddie Jones and England - is he building a new team capable of success or has he abandoned the players and style that produced a World Cup final appearance?

All three of the lads are nervous ahead of Saturday's game, despite England's poor recent showings, with the loss of Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher particularly damaging.

Things finish up with a look at the recommendations made from the report into the women's team, before predictions for the England game.

For more, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/