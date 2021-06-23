The Left Wing: Sevens heaven - how Ireland went from third division in Bosnia to Tokyo Olympics

Ireland players celebrate after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Giorgio Perottino - World Rugby via Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald discuss Warren Gatland's first Lions selection and are joined by Sevens stars Billy Dardis and Harry McNulty to discuss Ireland's historic Olympic qualification.

The lads kick off the podcast by talking about what a good performance against Japan this weekend could mean for the Lions' Irish contingent, and about how important it is to get off to a strong start on tour.

Will and Luke are then joined by Billy and Harry, who over the weekend played a huge part as Ireland booked their place in Tokyo.

They tell the lads about the long six-year journey from a third-division tournament in Bosnia to reaching the biggest tournament in the sport.

The two lads talk about all the ups and downs, as well as giving an insight into the day-to-day and week-to-week life of a professional Sevens player.