The Left Wing: Sean O'Brien on retirement decision, his best season and the one game he still thinks about

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Sean O'Brien to look back on the Ireland legend's career.

O'Brien confirmed last week that he will retire at the end of the season and he says that the 2017 Lions tour in New Zealand was when he was playing at his peak.

The Tullow Tank says that the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against Argentina is one game that still gnaws at him, while he also opens up on his love of coaching.

Cian Tracey also joins the lads to discuss Graham Rowntree's appointment as the new Munster head coach as well as the proposed trial for a 20-minute red card.

