Sean O'Brien is currently playing for London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of the Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by London Irish flanker Sean O'Brien to recap Ireland's loss to England and to discuss his eventful career.

It was another tough day for Ireland against England and the lads discuss whether Andy Farrell's men are any closer to beating their biggest rivals after suffering their fourth straight defeat.

Sean O'Brien reckons that Ireland's sloppy work at the breakdown is the main cause of the team's downfall, while Luke is concerned that the same plan is being used against Eddie Jones' side that has failed before.

Ross Byrne's display, Chris Ashton's comments on James Lowe and England's suffocating defence are all up for discussion too.

The lads also discuss Sean O'Brien's memorable career to date, including how he almost retired due to injury as well as his goal to become a coach when he finishes his playing career.

