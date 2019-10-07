The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Talk of Typhoon Hagibis and the implications for Ireland's final pool game

As Typhoon Hagibis tracks its way towards Japan, Cian Tracey is joined by Jonathan Bradley (Belfast Telegraph) and Ruth Gorman (UTV) to discuss the storm's potential implications for Ireland's final pool game against Samoa on Saturday.

There is good news on the injury front as Jordi Murphy has remained with the squad despite picking up a rib injury last week, while Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw are also back in training.

Having had the weekend in Fukuoka, Jonathan talks about experiencing a play-off game in the Japanese baseball league as Ruth offers an insight into what it has been like to cover the World Cup from a television point of view.

