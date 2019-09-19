Cian Tracey and Ruaidhri O'Connor have added Jonathan Bradley from the Belfast Telegraph to their line-up.

The Left Wing - RWC Daily - Tales from Yokohama as the big kick-off draws closer

The lads discuss first their impressions of Yokohama, how the weather is going to be a big factor this weekend and why Christian Lealiifano's remarkable recovery is already the story of the World Cup.

