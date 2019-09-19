Sport The Left Wing

Thursday 19 September 2019

The Left Wing - RWC Daily - Tales from Yokohama as the big kick-off draws closer

19 September 2019; The teams in Pool A, including Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Russia and Samoa are seen on an advertistment outside The International Stadium Yokohama ahead of the Rugby World Cup. The stadium will host 7 Rugby World Cup games, including the Final on 2nd November. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Cian Tracey and Ruaidhri O'Connor have added Jonathan Bradley from the Belfast Telegraph to their line-up.

The lads discuss first their impressions of Yokohama, how the weather is going to be a big factor this weekend and why Christian Lealiifano's remarkable recovery is already the story of the World Cup.

