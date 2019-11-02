The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Springboks blow the Chariot to smithereens in ruthless final performance
It's all over and South Africa are the world champions after a sensational final performance in Yokohama.
Ruaidhri O'Connor and Jonathan Bradley were there to witness a forward masterclass from Rassie Erasmus' men.
What went wrong for England? What went right for the Springboks? And what will it mean for the Rainbow Nation?
The lads assess it all and give their final thoughts on an incredible seven weeks in Japan before saying sayanora!
Online Editors
