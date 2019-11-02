Sport The Left Wing

Saturday 2 November 2019

The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Springboks blow the Chariot to smithereens in ruthless final performance

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final - England v South Africa - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - November 2, 2019 England's Sam Underhill in action with South Africa's Duane Vermeulen REUTERS/Issei Kato
Independent.ie Newsdesk

It's all over and South Africa are the world champions after a sensational final performance in Yokohama.

Ruaidhri O'Connor and Jonathan Bradley were there to witness a forward masterclass from Rassie Erasmus' men.

What went wrong for England? What went right for the Springboks? And what will it mean for the Rainbow Nation?

The lads assess it all and give their final thoughts on an incredible seven weeks in Japan before saying sayanora!

Online Editors

