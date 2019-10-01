The Left Wing - RWC daily: Sexton returns to get the show back on the road

Independent.ie

Ruaidhri O'Connor takes a turn in the hot seat and is joined by Cian Tracey and Jonathan Bradley to chat about the Ireland team to face Russia on Thursday.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/the-left-wing-rwc-daily-sexton-returns-to-get-the-show-back-on-the-road-38550978.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38550979.ece/42e35/AUTOCROP/h342/sextttttt.jpg