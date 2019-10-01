The Left Wing - RWC daily: Sexton returns to get the show back on the road
Ruaidhri O'Connor takes a turn in the hot seat and is joined by Cian Tracey and Jonathan Bradley to chat about the Ireland team to face Russia on Thursday.
The lads discuss why Johnny Sexton's return is vital to get Ireland moving in the right direction again as an all Munster tight-five packs down together.
Cian and Jonathan have both sampled the famous local Kobe beef and there are more tales about a trip to Japanese onsen.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Joe Schmidt makes 11 changes as Johnny Sexton and Jordi Murphy start against Russia
- 'I haven't even had a chance to tell my family' - Johnny Sexton 'honoured' to lead Ireland against Russia
- Rúaidhrí O'Connor: 'Schmidt must rediscover his ruthless side, and so must the players'