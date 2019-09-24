Sport The Left Wing

Tuesday 24 September 2019

The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Johnny Sexton fears and Japanese confidence

Ireland's Johnny Sexton
Ireland have moved out of the city and into the country where they give their latest update today.

Cian Tracey, Ruaidhri O'Connor and Jonathan Bradley were on hand in Shizuoka to get the latest news and discuss the increasingly bullish noises coming from the Japanese camp ahead of Saturday's game.

Online Editors

