The Left Wing RWC Daily: Henshaw injury, sumo wrestling and gloomy weather forecasts

Independent.ie's Cian Tracey and Ruaidhri O’Connor are in Chiba and they’re getting used to life in Japan where Ireand are not giving up hope on injured star Robbie Henshaw who will miss the opener against Scotland but remains hopeful of playing a part at the World Cup.

Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek gives an update on the Leinster man, while the lads discuss sumo, the inclement weather and Ireland’s strategy for basing themselves in a charmless suburb outside Tokyo.

The tournament kick-off is fast upon us, with Japan kicking things off against Russia this Friday. THe opening weekend features a number of mouthwatering clashes, with tournament favourites New Zealand and South Africa going head-to-head on Saturday morning.

France and Argentina also face-off in a crucial clash on Saturday while Sunday sees Joe Schmidt's side get under way, with their World Cup starting with arguably their toughest pool game against Scotland.

