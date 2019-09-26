Joe Schmidt has named his team to face hosts Japan in Saturday's clash at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka and the big news is that Jack Carty starts at out-half as Johnny Sexton is rested and Joey Carbery goes on to the bench.

The Left Wing - RWC Daily: From trials at Southampton to Gaelic football and a rugby World Cup - The rise of Jack Carty

Cian Tracey and Ruaidhri O'Connor hear from scrum-half Conor Murray and assistant coach Andy Farrell on why Carty is the man for the moment, while they discuss his rise from a promising soccer player who trialed with Southampton and a good Gaelic footballer in Roscommon to Ireland's No 10.

Japan have also named their team, leaving captain Mitch Leitch on the bench and their coach Jamie Joseph is nonplussed by the absence of the World Player of the Year.

A listener asks what the punishment is for whoever stood on Jack Conan's foot to force him out of the game, as the lads consider the strength of an unchanged Irish pack and what it means for the set-piece.

Cian reckons it's Ireland by 20 or more, Ruaidhri is going for a closer result while he also has a somewhat strange cultural experience in a Japanese bath.

